UPDATE: Police name the two young males confirmed dead after two-car collision on A17 at North Rauceby

Police have named a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who died after being involved in a two-car collision on the A17 at North Rauceby on Thursday evening.

They have been named as 17-year-old William Ray, known as Will, and 18 year-old Eddie Shore.

Will is said to have been the driver of a black Ford Fiesta which was reported to have been in collision with a grey Audi on Newark Road, North Rauceby at 9.41pm on Thursday, June 20.

Lincolnshire Police had confirmed “with great sadness” Will’s death on Friday, while Eddie was also confirmed to have died from his injuries on Saturday.

Floral tributes have been laid near the scene of the crash since it happened on Thursday evening.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said on Monday: “Both families have asked for privacy while they deal with their loss.

“Two other boys who were travelling in the same car continue to receive medical care.”

One passenger was said to have suffered life-changing injuries.

The spokesman added: “Our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, and we would ask that people do not speculate about what happened; such speculation is both very distressing for the families of those who have died and those who were injured, and can harm the investigation.”

The spokesman added that officers are supporting both families and “the thoughts of those at Lincolnshire Police are with them.”

The occupants of the Audi sustained minimal injuries and were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses: “If you were in the area shortly before or after the collision, please get in touch. If you have dash cam footage or any information, no matter how small, it could prove crucial.”

Email: [email protected] quoting the incident 495 of June 20.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy on social media and a funding page has raised over £33,000 for the bereaved families. Organiser William Glendinning described them as “two incredible mates”.