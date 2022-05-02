Forensic investigators at the scene of the double deaths in George Street, Sleaford.

An investigation was launched after emergency services were called to premises in George Street just after 4pm on Sunday (May 1) following reports of two people being injured in the property.

On arrival, a woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, was found injured and confirmed dead at the scene. A second person, a man thought to be aged in his 40s, was also found dead at the house.

Police were treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’ abut have now confirmed that, at this time, nobody else is being sought in connection with this incident.

Investigations continue at the scene of the double deaths in George Street, Sleaford.

Investigating officers are continuing their enquiries today and a scene guard remains in place.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We still have several lines of enquiry to look into to establish the exact circumstances around what has happened, and postmortem examinations have yet to take place to find out what caused the deaths of both of these people, but I am satisfied that, at this moment, we do not need to look for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“I appreciate there may be a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we’re working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public. ”

As postmortem examinations and formal identification have not yet been carried out for either individual, we are not yet in a position to be able to release their names. These are expected to take place later this week.

Scene of the double deaths in George Street, Sleaford.

Earlier Insp McWatt said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives. We have specialist officers working with the family and we will do our best to support and look after them.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, and we are still keen to hear from the public.”

Anyone with information to assist the investigation, should email at [email protected], putting the reference incident 292 of 01/05/2022.

Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 292 of 01/05/2022.

Scene of the double deaths in George Street, Sleaford.