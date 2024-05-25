UPDATE: RAF confirms death of pilot involved in Spitfire crash near Coningsby
The aircraft was reported to have crashed into a field in Coningsby close to a small house at 1.20pm today (Saturday).The RAF has just provided an update saying: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today.
"The pilot’s family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”
The crash site is close to the runway, used by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which is based at the RAF station.
Emergency services rushed to the incident and worked at the scene where a tarpaulin now covers part of the wrecked plane.
A statement from the Ministry of Defence had said earlier: “We are aware of an incident in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby involving an RAF aircraft.
"We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved.”
Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
The MOD has also urged any witnesses to the incident not to post any images online, but to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 221 of May 25.
