UPDATE: Repair works underway on Skegness sinkhole

Repairs have begun to the sinkhole in Skegness.

Investigations into the sinkhole that opened up on Drummond Road in Skegness have now been concluded, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

“With no more movement in the road substrate overnight on Monday, the on-site team has identified natural shifting of the ground under the road surface as the cause,” the authority states.

“Works have now begun to excavate the affected area and repair the road. This will continue today (Wednesday) when a new section of road surface will be laid.

“The planned end for these works is this afternoon / evening and the traffic management currently on site will be removed as soon as possible once the repair is complete.

Until then, the route between Lumley Road and Sandbeck Avenue will remain closed with the diversion via Beresford Avenue still in place.