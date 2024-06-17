UPDATE: Residents evacuated after ‘suspicious’ mortar round found in village
Lincolnshire Police updated at 3.15pm this afternoon stating that a 100-metre cordon has been put up on the High Street after a suspicious item, believed to be a mortar round, was found.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team were called out and the area was evacuated, including staff and children at the village primary school.
People were advised to avoid the area.
The cordon stretched from the junction of Chapel Lane down to the Village Hall in Caythorpe.
A police statement said: “If you have been asked to evacuate, please make your way to the Village Hall or the Red Lion pub."
In an update they added: “EOD are transporting the mortar round to a field on Caythorpe Heath where they will be carrying out a controlled explosion. The cordon previously in place has now lifted.
“Residents in the area may hear a loud bang, but please do not be alarmed. We thank you for your patience while this incident is ongoing!”