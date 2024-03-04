UPDATE: Road closure on A16 south of Boston following fatal two-vehicle collision

Lincolnshire Police

UPDATE (2.45pm): A woman, has sadly died and five people were injured following a collision this morning (Monday).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said this afternoon: “Emergency services attended the A16 between Kirton and the Sutterton Roundabout.

“The collision involved two cars and was reported to us at 6.50am. The road currently remains closed in both directions.

“The woman’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

“The vehicles involved are a blue Volkswagen Scirocco (travelling towards Boston) and a blue Vauxhall Zafira (travelling towards Spalding).”

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage that may have captured the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision. Anyone who has witnessed the collision and not yet spoken with officers, or anyone who has relevant footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. Email [email protected] or call 01522 212316 quoting incident 58 of 4 March.

Earlier today (10.26am): Lincolnshire Police are reporting a ‘serious road’ collision south of Boston this morning (Monday) which has closed a section of the A16.

A force spokesperson said at 10.06am: “Emergency services are on scene and dealing with a serious collision on the A16 between Kirton and the Sutterton Roundabout.

“The collision involved two cars and was reported to us at 6.50am this morning.