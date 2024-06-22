UPDATE: Second young male confirmed dead after two-car collision on A17 at North Rauceby

A 17 year old boy has died in a collision at North Rauceby.

Police have confirmed that a second young man has died after being involved in a two-car collision on the A17 at North Rauceby on Thursday evening.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said this afternoon (Saturday): “It is with great sadness we can now confirm an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after this collision.”

The man was a passenger in a black Ford Fiesta, which was in collision with a grey Audi on Newark Road at 9.41pm on Thursday, June 20.

The 17-year-old male driver of the Fiesta had already been confirmed dead after the crash.

The spokesman added: “Officers are supporting his family and the thoughts of those at Lincolnshire Police are with them.”

Another passenger has sustained life-changing injuries.

The occupants of the Audi sustained minimal injuries and were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, according to police.

The police investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Commenting yesterday on announcement of the 17-year-old’s death, the spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with their family at this extremely difficult time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and are now appealing for help from the public.”

They added: “If you were in the area shortly before or after the collision, please get in touch. If you have dash cam footage or any information, no matter how small, it could prove crucial.”