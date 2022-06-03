Gary Butcher is now in police custody.

The 55 year-old was said to have made it to the Derbyshire area where he eventually handed himself in to a police officer there.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said a short while ago: “We are pleased to report that Gary Butcher has been arrested and is now in police custody.

“He was arrested by an officer from Derbyshire Constabulary at 11.39am this morning (3 June) in the Swadlincote area of Derbyshire after approaching the officer to hand himself in. He remains in police custody.”

Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp at Freiston Shore on May 31 and is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the abscondment and remains in police custody.

He will be returned to closed prison conditions while the investigation continues.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: "Following a round-the-clock investigation to bring Butcher into custody, I’m pleased to be able to say that we have now apprehended this man.

"At this stage, we don’t believe he’s committed further offences.