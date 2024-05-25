UPDATE: Spitfire crashes in a field in Coningsby - police appeal for information
The incident took place shortly before 1.20pm today (Saturday, May 25).
Initiailly described as a ‘single occupant aircraft’, the plane involved has now been confirmed as a Spitfire.
The location of the crash has also been conformed as a field in Langrick Road.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage of it is asked to contact police on on 101 or [email protected], quoting incident 221 of May 25.
RAF Coningsby has posted on its Facebook page that the incident involved an RAF vehicle.
The statement reads: “We are aware of an incident in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby involving an RAF aircraft.
“We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved.
“An update will be provided in due course.
“If you were a witness or have imagery of the incident please do not post it online, and instead contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident 221.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in Coningsby following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field just before 1.20pm today (Saturday, May 25).
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”
Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
