UPDATE: Spitfire crashes in a field in Coningsby - police appeal for information

Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are appealing for information after a Spitfire crashed in a field in Coningsby.

The incident took place shortly before 1.20pm today (Saturday, May 25).

Initiailly described as a ‘single occupant aircraft’, the plane involved has now been confirmed as a Spitfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The location of the crash has also been conformed as a field in Langrick Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage of it is asked to contact police on on 101 or [email protected], quoting incident 221 of May 25.

RAF Coningsby has posted on its Facebook page that the incident involved an RAF vehicle.

The statement reads: “We are aware of an incident in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby involving an RAF aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved.

“An update will be provided in due course.

“If you were a witness or have imagery of the incident please do not post it online, and instead contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident 221.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in Coningsby following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field just before 1.20pm today (Saturday, May 25).

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”

Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.