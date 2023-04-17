UPDATE: Suspicious death in Boston - investigations continue following post mortem

Lincolnshire Police have released further details of their ongoing investigation into a ‘suspicious death’ in Boston.

As reported on Friday, police arrested two people in connection with the death of a man after being called to an address in Maud Street at 5.09pm on Thursday.

A force spokesperson said over the weekend: “The 68-year-old man and 37-year-old woman who were arrested after a man in his 40s was found dead at an address in Maud Street, Boston, on Thursday, have been released under investigation.

“Post-mortem results have proved inconclusive and further work, likely to take several weeks, is now required to establish a cause of death.

“A scene guard remains in place at the property while we continue our investigations.”

They added: “We would again ask the local community not to speculate on circumstances while this process continues.”

Get in touch with Lincolnshire Police by dialling 101, and quoting incident 319 of 13 April, or email [email protected] remembering to quote incident 319 of 13 April in the subject line.