UPDATE: Teenage boy dies after going in sea at Skegness

Emergency services at Skegness Lifeboat Station last night.

Emergency services launched a massive multi-agency search yesterday (Saturday) after Lincolnshire Police Control Room received 10 calls about missing children.

Both RNLI lifeboats joined the search at 5.30pm and a coastguard helicopter and police drones were also involved.

Lincolnshire Police Control Room were the first to report the massive scale of the beach operation . They tweeted: “In the past two hours we have received approximately 10 different calls regarding missing children in the #Skegness area in either the arcades, on the beaches or in the sea.

"This has prompted the deployment of many officers, a drone unit, coastguard helicopter and crews.”

It is understood the children who were lost in arcades were found but tragically it was too late for the teenage boy.

A Lincolnshire Police statement reads: “Emergency services received a report that a child under 16 was in the water at around 6.15pm on Saturday , August 13.

“A search was carried out by police and coastguard and the boy’s body was recovered at around 11.30pm.”

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday.

"At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.

"All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.

"Our thoughts are with the boy’s family.”

HM Coastguard Skegness posted on social media that their hearts were hurting.

The post reads: “Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager who passed away at Skegness last night.

“Sometimes, despite all our best efforts, not everyone is rescued and it hurts our hearts. It’s why we do what we do day after day. It’s what drives us to keep on searching and to keep responding when things go wrong at the coast.

“Yesterday we searched for hours with our fellow coastguards and our friends and colleagues from the RNLI and the police to find the teenager after he was reported missing.