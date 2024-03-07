The 9am from Skegness to Boston has been involved in an incident along route in Sibsey.

The incident took place this morning and the East Midlands Railway train involved in the incident was the 9am service travelling from Skegness to Boston

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the tracks near Sibsey just before 9.50am today (March 7), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

East Midlands Railway have also confirmed the incident and said earlier: "We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This has occurred between Boston and Skegness and is disrupting our trains on the Nottingham to Skegness route.

"Emergency services are en-route to manage the incident."

Lincolnshire Police first reported the incident as a ‘concern for safety’.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called to reports of a concern for safety at Hurne Lane in SIbsey at 9.55am. This incident is ongoing and likely to cause significant delays.”

Road closures were put in place at Pilleys Lane in Boston and Hurn Lane in Sibsey.