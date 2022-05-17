Air Ambulance at the scene of the accident.

The accident at the junction to Toynton All Saints involved a grey Audi A4 and a red Peugeot 107.

It was reported to police at 8am and the road was closed.

Emergency services and an air ambulance have been at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Peugeot sustained injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries.

The road re-opened just after 2pm.

An appeal for information regarding the accident has now been made by police. They would in particular like to see dashcam footage or speak to any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 76 of 17th May.

