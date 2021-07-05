UPDATE: Woman dies following collapse at North Somercotes Co-op

Ambulance (stock image)

The emergency services were called at around 10.19am on Sunday morning after the woman, who was in her sixties, collapsed at the store in Conisholme Road.

Several police cars, two paramedics in fast response cars, a double-crewed ambulance and the air ambulance all attended the scene.

This afternoon, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson confirmed: “We attended an incident in which a woman in her 60s suffered a medical episode at the Co-op on July 4. The woman sadly died.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and is a matter for the coroner.”

A spokesman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) added: “We received a call at 10.19am on July 4 to Conisholme Road in North Somercotes.

“The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and a double-crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.”