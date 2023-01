A woman in her 80s has died tragically following a house fire in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the sad news this afternoon as investigations closed.

Earlier today we reported emergency services were called to an address on Albert Avenue at around 6.50pm last night (Thursday).

Police said: “The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.