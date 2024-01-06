UPDATED: Car crashes into Legionnaires Club doors after collision with pedestrian in Sleaford town centre

A car has smashed through the doors into the foyer of Sleaford’s Legionnaire’s Club after being involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance raced to the scene on Watergate shortly before 11am this morning (Saturday) where they found the red Skoda Fabia embedded in the doorway of the club.

Access to Southgate and Watergate had to be partially blocked while emergency workers dealt with the casualties.

Staff from nearby shops rushed out to help the male pedestrian lying in the road and the occupants of the car who initially could not get out according to one witness.

She said: “There were a lot of police cars, fire trucks and an ambulance blocking the roads.”

Police have not yet given an update on the casualties.

The Skoda has now been removed and the wrecked double doors taped off by police who reopened the road around 1pm

Legionnaires Club Secretary Rachel Fenton said their cleaner was in the building at the time but she was unhurt.

The red Skoda Fabia, having been removed from the wrecked entrance foyer doors of the Legionnaires Club in Watergate, Sleaford.

She said: “It is a mess. It has taken out the main electric doors, the downstairs ladies toilets and the lift which is to the right of the main doors. Structurally we are told it is ok but needs repair.”

The right hand side brick pillar of the main doorway has been cracked by the impact.

She added: “The main entrance will be out of action for a while, but we are still open for business and we will continue to trade using the side entrance on the alleyway off Southgate at the side of Newton Fallowell.