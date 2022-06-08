UPDATED: Congestion in Sleaford town centre after incident involving pedestrian

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Emergency services including the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance raced to the scene at the junction of Northgate and Market Place where it is understood a male casualty is being treated by medics.

A police spokesman said: “Our Force Control Room received a call at 3.11pm today, reporting a collision on the corner near Barclays Bank. The severity of injuries to the pedestrian is currently unknown.”

Police have blocked off the junction and access to the Market Place via Southgate and are diverting people away from the area while work continues at the scene.