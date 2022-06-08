UPDATED: Roads cleared in Sleaford town centre after collision involving pedestrian and truck

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Emergency services including the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance raced to the junction of Northgate and Market Place after receiving a call at 3.11pm today, reporting a collision on the corner near Barclays Bank.

"The pedestrian is believed to have suffered injuries which are not life-threatening nor life-altering,” said a police spokesman.

Police blocked access to the Market Place from Southgate and were diverting people away from the area while work continued at the scene, but as of 4.50pm the town centre is now open again.

Sleafordian Coaches school services were also affected. They posted via social media: “If your child travels on either routes SLE5 or SL06 please direct them to Ashfield Road bus stop (William Alvey School) as Market Place in Sleaford is now closed.”