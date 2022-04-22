The remains of the burnt our appliance that was tipped in a dustbin lorry in Boston.

Boston Borough Council issued the reminder as a warning after the incident, saying: “This morning one of our crew members noticed a fire starting in the back of a refuse truck, the fire was immediately distinguished and the fire service was called out for safety reasons. This then caused further delays at the transfer station checking the remainder of the load was safe to be unloaded.

"This fire was caused by an electrical household appliance which was placed in a resident’s green household waste bin.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority stated that no electrical items or batteries are to be placed in any household waste bins.

Dan Moss, Area Manager for Prevention and Protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Batteries and electrical items can be a fire hazard, especially when they are compacted and damaged when mixed in with household waste. The spark can ignite the highly reactive lithium, leading to a fire.

“We would urge residents to make sure they dispose of batteries and electrical items correctly at the appropriate recycling facility.”

Coun Deborah Evans, Portfolio Holder for Waste Services at Boston Borough Council, said: “We are really lucky that the fire was quickly spotted and contained by our refuse crew today and that no damage was caused to the vehicle. A huge thank you to the crew members.

“This is a huge reminder to our residents to please dispose of your household items in the correct manner, no batteries or electrical items should be placed in your household bins.

“Advice on what items can go in what bin can be found on our website at www.mybostonuk.com/waste”

All electrical items can be disposed of at the Household Waste Recycling Centre or at many local hardware stores. Batteries can be disposed of at the Household Waste Recycling Centre or in dedicated battery bins that can be found in many local shops.