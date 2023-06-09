​A vegan food firm based in Boston has announced it has gone into administration due to ‘rising costs’.

Plant and Bean, in Wyberton Fen, Boston.

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath Advisory were appointed Joint Administrators of Plant and Bean Limited (“P&B”) on May 31.

The Standard asked the administration team if there will be any redundancies.

A spokesperson told us: “The company had 25 members of staff at the time of our appointment, and so there have been no redundancies at this stage.”

Founded in 2019, P&B is a food manufacturing business which operates in the alternative protein sector, manufacturing for the likes of Quorn, Princes, and Wicked Kitchen.

The spokesperson commented: “Like several other businesses across the sector, P&B experienced significant inflation across its cost base, primarily increases in food and energy prices. The business also suffered from several operational issues which resulted in periodic interruptions to production.

“Following the appointment of the Joint Administrators, the Company is carrying out limited trading while the Administrators explore options for a sale of the business and its assets. The Administrators have retained approximately 25 employees to assist them with ongoing activities.”

James Clark, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Businesses across the food and drink sector, and especially those in highly competitive sub-sectors such as alternative protein, are facing immense pressures at the moment, with rising costs impacting profitability.”