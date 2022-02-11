Video: Dramatic footage of moment a cement mixer lorry overturned on the A16 at East Keal crashing into garden

More than 3000 people watched a video of the lorry overturning on a bend and then crashing into a fence, sending chickens in a pen in the garden flying - and the occupants say this is not the first time.

Following the accident on Wednesday the road was closed for several hours prompting calls for action to be taken by Lincolnshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video was posted by Hannah McKinley who told Lincolnshire World: "My husband and I have lived at The Woodlands for five years and this is the second time a vehicle has left the carriageway and landed in our garden.

The overturned lorry on the A16 at East Keal.

"On 09/10/21 a tractor and trailer overturned crushing the 'safety' barrier and footpath.

"We live in fear of there being a devastating accident; every time we hear a bang we think 'oh no not again'.

"If there had been an injury, then we would not be sharing this video; but amazingly the driver is OK and no one was on the footpath.

"Sometimes showing something shocking gets results as it makes people realise what could have happened!

"We are sharing this video to show how important it is to drive with due care and attention at all times, to show how quickly something can go wrong even if you are an experienced driver and to show dangerous the bend is and that protection is needed for pedestrians and residents before something devastating happens.

" The traffic lights currently in place are slowing the traffic down and are not causing significant delays. Other suggestions are cameras and rumble strips."

The video was shared by East Keal Parish Council who commented: "Here it is again - another accident at Hall Corner on the A16 in East Keal.

"We've been pestering the County Council to re-engineer this bend for years.

"The residents here are very scared. Expect some disruption."

Scores of people also took to social media to add their support for change.

Amongst them, Darren Bogg said: "Hopefully with this going on social and 3,500 views the powers that be will actually take notice and do something."

And Katy Wetherby suggested: "Flashing warning signs needed - DANGER OF TIPPING OVER positioned at intervals."