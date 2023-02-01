Register
VIDEO: How police drone and thermal camera helped fire service fight blaze in London Road, Boston

Dramatic aerial footage of Monday’s building fire in London Road, Boston, has been released by Lincolnshire Police.

By David Seymour
16 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:39pm

The pictures show how the force’s drone team and their thermal imaging technlogy assisted Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue with the outbreak.

Kevin Taylor, chief drone pilot at Lincolnshire Police, said: “The footage shows the flames reaching tens of feet from the now collapsed roof of this disused building, burning with a ferocity which took hours to put out.”

The thermal imaging kit was used to identify hot spots and help monitor the risk from hot embers that were being carried by the wind, he continued.

A still from the Lincolnshire Police video.

“Public safety is paramount and we are able to provide a real time view assisting commanders in keeping both the public and emergency services safe during this challenging incident,” he added.

London Road