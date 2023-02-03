Register
VIDEO: Smouldering remains of Grade II listed building in London Road, Boston, following fire and demolition

The Grade II listed building in London Road, Boston, that caught fire earlier this week has been reduced to a pile of smouldering rubble.

By David Seymour
3 minutes ago

The demolition of the five-storey property began yesterday (Thursday, February 2) following Monday’s devastating fire.

Today, demolition crews were still on scene.

Earlier in the week, Boston Borough Council warned members of the public the building was at risk of collapse after staff found a section of security fencing had been removed.

London Road has been closed since the fire.
Four days after the fire broke out, the rubble continues to smoulder.
The view from the Liquorpond Street side of the road closure.
Grade IILondon Road