Brave search & rescue dog Colin from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has been treated for an injury while aiding the rescue mission in Turkey.

The Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue team conducting a rescue mission in Turkey.

On Tuesday, we reported that four Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue firefighters – Crew Manager Colin Calam from Sleaford fire station, Crew Manager Mark Dungworth from Lincoln South fire station, Group Manager Ashley Hildred in Nettleham, and experienced dog handler, Neil Woodmansey and his search and rescue dog Colin – travelled to Turkey as part of International Search and Rescue efforts following the 7.8 magnitude quake near Gaziantep in western Turkey in the early hours of Monday morning, and a second 7.5-magnitude quake several hours later, which have killed more than 9,000 people and devastated communities in Turkey and Syria.

Lincs Fire & Rescue updated the public that the Lincolnshire team had a full search and rescue day yesterday (Wednesday) with the wider UK operation, and achieved two live rescues in incredibly challenging circumstances, but they had to do it without rescue dog Colin was injured during yesterday’s mission.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “As the only international team in the area, the demand for their help was huge.

"They are back out again today, although sadly our rescue dog Colin has picked up a small injury and is being treated. We’re hoping he will be back in action tomorrow.

"The team are really grateful for all your well wishes!”

Thankfully, Colin is now on the mend after receiving a few stitches in his paw.

Colin the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue search dog being treated for his injured paw.

Colin the search dog has had stitches in his paw.

Colin with Neil Woodmansey.

