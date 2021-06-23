VIDEO: Watch second air ambulance land near Lincolnshire coast ahead of staycation summer

Already Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) crews have seen a rise in callouts - and the region's second helicopter will help to save even more lives.

The helicopter has taken over from the charity’s Critical Care Car (CCC), which has been operational on the East Coast from June 1. Since then, doctors and paramedics have responded to 31 emergencies in the area.

The expansion of LNAA’s service comes as the UK emerges from Covid restrictions and it is anticipated an influx of visitors will flock to popular seaside towns.

A second Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has arrived at Strubby Airfield to serve the coast this summer.

The second aircraft, a black, white and blue AW109, will be based at an airfield near Mablethorpe, ready to respond to incidents along the coast. The charity’s yellow Ambucopter will continue to attend emergencies across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, helping those who need it most.

Lincolnshire World went along to Strubby Airfield today to meet the crew and the teams making this vital service happen.

Doctor Cosmo Scurr said: “Launching this additional service on the Lincolnshire coast means that we can be there for more patients who may need us.

“Our clinicians can provide potentially life-saving care to the patient outside of a hospital environment. With the nearest Major Trauma Centre being situated over an hour away from the East Coast, having a second helicopter will allow us to save vital time when transporting the patient to hospital.

CEO Karen Jobling said: “Seeing our second helicopter touch down at the Lincolnshire coast today marks a momentous occasion for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

“Our life-saving service has helped literally thousands of patients over the years, and our second helicopter on the busy Lincolnshire coast will allow us to bring medical care to many more people in their time of need.

“The launch of this second aircraft simply wouldn’t have been possible without our wonderful supporters. While it’s been a tough year for fundraising, it’s only thanks to your generosity that we are able to provide this service on the Lincolnshire coast.”

The charity’s second helicopter will remain operational from now until August 31.

* Full story and pictures in our publications out next Wednesday.