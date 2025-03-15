Village welcomes long-awaited footpath upgrade

​A well-used footpath in a village near Boston has received a long-awaited upgrade.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The track – a Public Right of Way – is located off School Lane, in Coningsby, and is frequently used by those travelling to and from the nearby St Michael's CofE Primary School.

Recently, Lincolnshire County Council treated the footpath to a £38,000 upgrade, which included the laying of a hardy, new surface. Previously, the route was composed of just earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work followed a long-standing request from Coningsby Town Council for the track to be improved.

Before and after photographs of the School Lane footpath in Coningsby.

The current town clerk Kathy Roberts told The Standard that the request was made prior to her joining the council in 2007; however, she spoke with understanding in terms of the wait, recognising the pressure on the county council’s budget and the constraints of how the total sum can be spent.

“It was amazing when we got the letter in November 2024 that this was happening,” she said.

The upgrade, she explained, is designed to complement a separate upgrade at a nearby car park. This work took place in 2011 to cut traffic around St Michael’s CofE Primary School; however, parents and carers struggled with buggies on the earth footpath. In addition, there was no access for wheelchairs or motorised buggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also felt, the enhancements would support Coningsby’s nearby sports and play facilities, as these can also be accessed from the path, too.

“I was delighted to write to the footpaths officer to thank him and the team at Lincolnshire County Council for the amazing job,” Kathy said.

​In reference to the time it took for the work to take place, a spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said progress was hampered by several rounds of Government funding cuts.

Last year, though, a new pot of money – one specifically aimed at Public Rights of Way – became available, they added.