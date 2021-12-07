To mark National Tree Planting Week, more than 3,300 young trees were planted in Old Bolingbroke on Monday (November 29) by Ground Control – alongside volunteers from Openreach, Old Bolingbroke and Hareby Parish Council and the local community.

The woodland-creation project – started in response to the parish council’s plan to enhance the village’s King George V playing fields –aims to involve the local community in tackling the climate crisis, as well as increasing natural beauty and biodiversity in the area.

Twenty-three native tree species were planted on the day by the volunteers, including alder, black poplar, cherry and crack willow, and now form a series of interconnecting copses planted over an acre of land, with a further 445m of linked hedgerow shrubs.

Volunteers planted thousands of trees in Old Bolingbroke. EMN-210112-130311001

Chris Bawtree, woodland creation lead at Ground Control, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Openreach and to support the community of Old Bolingbroke in this important project through our Evergreen environmental impact fund.

“As the COP26 climate change conference has asserted, we all need to work together for our planet. By planting wooded areas, with carefully selected native species and hedgerow shrubs, we take practical action to help arrest the ever-present climate emergency and reverse nature’s decline.”

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle, said: “This is great news to see such a team effort between Openreach and local community groups, taking place in my constituency.

“I’m sure people living nearby will enjoy this space for many years to come and everyone is no doubt incredibly grateful for the hard work of those involved, particularly the volunteers.”

village volunteers and Students from Greenfield Academy in Gratham clearing the wild garden and making a den EMN-210112-130355001

Volunteers from Ground Control EMN-210112-130341001