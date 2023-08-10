Visitors are being warned to check tide times after the dramatic rescue of a person cut off from the beach in Skegness.

Deputy 2nd Coxswain, Lee St Quinton, Photo: RNLI/Brad Johnso

This might usually have been a job for the inshore lifeboat but due to challenging sea conditions caused by a high spring tide and strong surf, the decision was made to launch the all-weather lifeboat instead

The highly skilled volunteer crew swiftly responded to the request for assistance from the UK Coastguard.Upon reaching the reported casualty location, it was discovered that the person was actually in an inland lagoon, which had flooded due to the very high tides, which, at the time were around 7.16 metres.Deputy 2nd Coxswain, Lee St Quinton, emphasised the importance of checking the tide times and conditions before walking near the coast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is crucial to be aware of tidal movements and surf conditions, as they can quickly change and put individuals at risk,” he said.

Lee further emphasised the necessity of always having means of calling for help by dialling 999 or 112 and asking for the Coastguard in case of emergencies near, or on the sea.