Firefighters have issued a warning after a dog was rescued from an icy lake in Skegness.

Benji safe in the arms of a firefighter after his rescue.

Crews from Wainfleet were called to Kingfisher Drive around 2.20pm on Thursday where they discovered a dog called Benjie in the lake.

They used a dingy to rescue the dog and returned it safely to its owner.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Another reminder not to venture onto icy lakes or ponds. Benjie was treated with a pet oxygen mask.