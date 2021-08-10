Warning after dog running erratically on Sutton on Sea beach alerts lifeguard to unconscious owner

East Coast lifeguard supervisor Arun Gray.

East Coast lifeguard supervisor Arun Gray had been checking his team when he spotted the dog.

The incident, at around 4pm on Saturday, July 31, is one of a number of emergencies along the coast in recent days which have resulted in the RNLI issuing a warning as to the importance of visitors using lifeguarded beaches.

On this occasion, the woman had collapsed on the promenade following a seizure.

Arun and fellow lifeguard Ethan Scott administered oxygen and supporting her airways until an ambulance arrived and took over the medical care.

He said: "The Sutton-On-Sea team acted calmly and efficiently making sure the woman received essential medical care before the ambulance arrived.

"It was great that the lady decided to take her dog to one of our lifeguarded beaches – as soon as she was in trouble, we were able to help her and look after the dog."

On Friday, a crew from RNLI Mablethorpe were paged to assist HM Coastguard Mablethorpe and Donna Nook to a report of a

young girl in the water.

Mablethorpe’s D Class inshore lifeboat Stanley Whiteley Chadwick was launched and on arrival the girl had been safely recovered onto the beach. RNLI Mablethorpe lifeguard,

Lois Kemp, was paged by the Coastguard just minutes later and used the lifeguard’s quad bike to guide the Air Ambulance crew to the girl, who Lois administered medical care to until the East Midlands Ambulance Service arrived.

The casualty then received further treatment from East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew, having swallowed an amount of water.

Nick Ayres, Regional Water Safety Lead, said: "Coastal areas provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but it is important to remember they can be unpredictable and dangerous environments.’

Lois Kemp, Mablethorpe Lifeguard, who assisted in this incident, said: “This incident is a perfect example why you should choose a lifeguarded beach this summer and swim between the red and yellow flags. This ensures you enjoy the beach whilst staying safe”.

There were further incidents at the weekend.

On Saturday, Skegness Coastguard were tasked at 1.45am after reports of two persons in the water at Ingoldmells.

On arrival they were informed the two were now out the water. They carried out a search from Jacksons Corner to Vickers Point and when nothing nothing found and it was determined that they were no longer in danger they were stood down.

This morning (Tuesday) the Coastguard were tasked at 12.30am to reports of a missing high risk despondent female. On arrival at Skegness Lifeboat Station they carried out an immediate hasty search.

They then carried out an intensive hub search assisted by the Wrangle Coastguard team.

Also on scene were Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service using their thermal imaging equipment, Lincolnshire Police and NPAS ( police helicopter).

After an intensive multi agency search with nothing found we were stood down pending further ongoing enquires by police.

STAYING SAFE ON THE BEACH

As COVID restrictions are being eased in England more people are expected to visit the coast. The charity is continuing to urge anyone planning to visit the coast to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice.

Anyone planning a visit to the coast should remember to:

 Have a plan – check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard

signage

 Swim only between the red and yellow flags on a lifeguard patrolled beach

 Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water

 Don’t allow your family to swim alone

 Don’t use inflatables

 If entering the water carry a mobile phone in a waterproof wallet so that you can

call the coastguard

 If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to

thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float

 In an emergency dial 999, and ask for the coastguard.