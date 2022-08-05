Warning after 'several' reports of children struggling in sea on inflatables

If you see an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

HM Coastguard Skegness reported the incidents this week, saying: “These are toys and are not made for our sea . We strongly advise people not to buy these items.”

Police said they had received “several call” regarding children struggling in the sea.

"In Lincolnshire we’re lucky to have 50 miles of coast, and it’s great to see so many people enjoying our beautiful beaches this summer,” a statement on social medial reads.

“But we want to warn parents and guardians to please be extra careful with children on the beach. Our officers have had to respond to several calls of children who are struggling in the water, particularly in relation to inflatables.