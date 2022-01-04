Warning after storm forecast brings high tide threat to Skegness coast

Skegness Coastguard warned this could lead to unusually high tidal levels along the East Coast, between Humberston to Gibraltar Point.
The time of tonight's high water is 7.15pm, however conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.
The Coastguard warns: "The high tides combined with strong winds may result in wind-blown spray and wave splash may cause localised pooling of water behind the sea defences.
"Please avoid using low lying coastal footpaths near beaches or promenades and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads, as sea spray and waves could be dangerous."