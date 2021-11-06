Wartime sacrifice honoured

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211028-140629001

A tradition of naming new streets in a village near Sleaford after local war heroes and displaying a plaque in their memory has continued.

Leachman Close and Barnatt Way, off Boston Road, in Heckington, are the latest streets in the village to pay tribute to those from the area who fought and died in the First or Second World Wars.

The idea of naming new street names in this way came from the parish council, with names being taken at random from the village war memorial.

Once the street sign is in place, a plaque is added to it to let people know more about the soldier the street name commemorates.