Watch scenes of flooding in Spilsby area and how Storm Babet is affecting the coast

Storm Babet is causing flooding in the Spilsby area with roads almost impassable in places.

On Ashby Road, which is near the River Lymn, large areas of fields are submerged with one abandoned tractor spotted sinking into the ground.

Also along that stretch of road a giant haystack is in a lake of water.

Many vehicles your reporter met while trying to return home from an interview in Spilsby were turning around rather than risk their vehicles cutting out in the water

A tractor submerged in water in a field at Ashby by Partney.

We also decided to turn round and take a route through Spilsby, however the B1195 Wainfleet Road near Halton Holgate was also hazardous.

Water was seen gushing up through drains and two members of the public were even spotted with rods out in the pouring rain seemingly trying to clear one.

On the outskirts of Burgh le Marsh, a drain which feeds into the River Steeping has overflowed, flooding the road and the surrounding area.

Lincolnshire World caught up with Lincolnshire County Councillor Wendy Bowkett to ask about the situation in her home town of Wainfleet, which flooded in 2019 when the River Steeping breached its banks.

She was at Stickford where there were also concerns. “Residents here have been worried about there homes flooding so I’m here on behalf of the council and we have brought some sand bags,” she explained.

A Flood Warning has issued for the River Steeping River Steeping between Tetford and Wainfleet

The warning that 'flooding is possible - be prepared' follows persistent heavy rainfall across Lincolnshire and the River Steeping catchment area.

Residents are being warned to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

They are also being urged to start acting on your flood plan if they have one.

The flood alert area of the River Steeping includes Stockwith Mill, Partney, Croft and Wainfleet. Tributaries may also affect Great Steeping.

The Met Office has also issued a Yellow Warning for wind and rain.

The wet and very windy weather is expected to continue into the night as the influence of Storm Babet continues.