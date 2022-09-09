Water main burst causes disruption across Skegness area
Residents across Skegness are reporting being without water or low water pressure.
Anglian Water (AW) has apologised to customers and says it has “identified a water main burst”.
"We’re working hard to get it fixed so we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible,” AW says.
It is estimated that supplied should be back to normal by “midnight, September 10”.
Any updates on the water situation will be posted on the Anglian Water website at inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/anglianwater