Water main burst causes disruption across Skegness area

Part of the area affected by the water main burst.

Anglian Water (AW) has apologised to customers and says it has “identified a water main burst”.

"We’re working hard to get it fixed so we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible,” AW says.

It is estimated that supplied should be back to normal by “midnight, September 10”.