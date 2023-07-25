In a milestone achievement, an RNLI Skegness volunteer has engaged with over 2,600 individuals in water safety education so far this year.

RNLI volunteer Alan Gordon-Griffiths presenting at Skegness Academy

The achievement of Alan Gordon-Griffiths has been announced to coincide with World Drowning Prevention Day and highlight the charity’s work through its water safety education scheme.

Among the 2,600 individuals Alan has addressed are 976 children aged 4-7, 490 children aged 8-11, and 855 teenagers aged 12-18.

Most recently, he attended the secondary school, Skegness Academy and spoke to 750 12-18 year olds across the school as well as 36 staff members.

As schools across the UK break for the summer holidays, RNLI Skegness wants to remind everyone of the importance of staying safe at the coast. Last summer, RNLI lifeguards assisted 1,563 people, including 802 children and 245 teenagers, during 1,373 incidents in the North and East region*.

“Water Safety Education is not just a scheme; it's a lifesaving mission,” says Tony Johnson, Deputy Launch Authority at Skegness Lifeboat Station. “Alan's outstanding work in raising awareness of water safety among local children, visitors, and adults is invaluable. His efforts are making our coasts safer for everyone.”

The RNLI says teachers, tutors, and youth leaders play a crucial role in this mission.

“Engaging in water safety education is one of the most important things we can do to prevent tragedies at sea and on our coastline,” says Alan. “I invite all schools, clubs, and groups to book a visit. Let's work together to make our waters safer.”

The third World Drowning Prevention Day follows a UN resolution on drowning prevention, acknowledging the issue for the first time in its 75-year history.

It comes as RNLI Skegness celebrates Flag Week with packed schedule of events, culminating in Flag Day at the Lifeboat Station on Sunday from 11am.

Until Saturday, RNLI Skegness's dedicated fundraisers and volunteer crew will station themselves outside the Hildreds Shopping Centre to engage with the public and showcase their inflatable Shannon class lifeboat for photo opportunities..

On Saturday evening, the crew will embark on the next leg of their annual Stormy's Pubs & Clubs Tour, raising awareness about water safety.