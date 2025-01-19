It's looking bleak for Boston United after a heavy defeat at Tamworth at the weekend. Pic: Chris Bray.

Frustrated boss Graham Coughlan admitted his side got ‘beat up’ during their woeful 3-0 defeat at Tamworth.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom McGlinchey scored two goals before the break, with ex-Pilgrim Ben Milnes wrapping up the home side's victory after the break.

And Coughlan was left angry at the way his side failed to react on their way to conceding those goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to put up there with Oldham. It was a game that was too much for us mentally and we got beat up,” he said.

“We went under. We didn't win any first contacts, we lost every second ball - I can't remember us winning a battle or a fight all afternoon.

“You know what Tamworth will chuck at you, you know what you will get here and we couldn't handle it.

“You prep and do all the work you want on the training ground, but we shouldn't be conceding goals like we did. We just didn't react or pick up, we weren't alive or alert, we were reactive not proactive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really tough afternoon and I’m bitterly disappointed with how the team performed.

“We got bullied and lacked strength, we got manhanlded. We just didn't have enough men that stood up to the fight, that is what they will do to you.

"It was like watching a group of U11’s running around on a Sunday afternoon.”

Tom Donaghy made a fine early save to deny Dan Creaney, after Callum Cockerill-Mollett had headed down Milnes' deep corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamworth took a 17th minute lead when McGlinchey arrowed the ball home after Tom Tonks' long throw had only been partially cleared.

McGlinchey doubled the hosts' lead 20 minutes later when he sailed home an effort from inside the penalty area after United had again only half-defended a set-piece delivery.

United had a chance to reduce the arrears after the break, but Jas Singh made a good save to keep out Jimmy Knowles' header.

McGlinchey rattled the crossbar in pursuit of his hat-trick, but Tamworth added their third goal when Milnes cracked an effort home from long-range, after Tonks' long throw had found its way into his path.

United debutant James Gale, on as a second half sub, rattled the post in the dying moments, as the Pilgrims left empty-handed.