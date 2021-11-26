Brackley boss Kevin Wilkin. Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Wilkin wants his Brackley Town side to keep the big games coming as they bid to book their place in the third round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The Saints welcome National League North rivals Boston United to St James Park for what is set to be a very tricky tie.

Boston currently sit sixth in the league standings, six points behind second-placed Brackley but having played a game more.

And Wilkin knows that his team will have to be at their best as they aim to secure safe passage into round three.

“We know we’re in for a tough game and we certainly won’t be taking anything for granted,” said Wilkin, who led Brackley to FA Trophy glory in 2018.

“Every game is a tough game, there are no givens and we have to make sure we’re at it in every game.

“We had a cup game in midweek (Brackley beat Daventry Town 3-0 in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night) and that gave some of the fringe players a chance to get 90 minutes into their legs, which was great.

Brackley won the Trophy in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

“Now we come together again to focus on the Boston game, which will be a change of scenery, a different competition but still a very tough game.

“But we like the big games, that’s what we’re here for and we want as many big games as we can get.

“We always keep an eye on what people are doing and we keep an eye on our opposition so we’re aware of their strengths.

“We’re mindful of what they are, you track teams through the summer and see the signings they’ve made.

Shane Byrne joined Boston in the summer. Photo: Oliver Atkin

“They’ve made a lot of solid signings, taking Shane Byrne from us and you look at the depth they’ve got in their squad and the number of players who are proven Conference North players.

“We’ve got to expect a very difficult game.

“Their season hasn’t been as straightforward as they would have hoped, but that can happen to any side.

“It’s an indication of how strong the league is.”

“He was a fantastic player for us, he had a great period with us,” Wilkin said.

“He really developed his game with us and we were obviously disappointed to lose him, but we wished him well and hopefully he doesn’t have too good a game against us on Saturday!”

Brackley may have defeated Daventry 3-0 in midweek thanks to a Matt Lowe hat-trick but they found goals harder to come by against Curzon Ashton last weekend.

The Saints were held to a goalless draw by the team currently sitting seventh in National League North.

Wilkin said: “The one thing you need to do is score goals - and that’s where we fell a little bit short last Saturday.

“It wasn’t for lack of effort and endeavour and Curzon are having a good season. They’re a good side and they’re difficult to break down.

“People would probably say a draw was a fair result.

“We just slightly edged it in terms of chances but moments came and went and we didn’t really work the goalkeeper enough.”

