Coningsby records UK's hottest temperature today

Coningsby has recorded one of the UK's hottest temperature today (Tuesday), exceeding the UK’s previous record.

By Rachel Armitage2
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 7:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:29 pm

According to the Met Office, Coningsby recorded a maximum temperature of 49.3°C – the hottest recorded in the UK today – comfortably beating the UK's previous national record of 38.7°C.

The heat today has seen Lincolnshire County Council deploy their hot weather gritter ‘Spreaddie Mercury’ near Louth to prevent road surfaces melting in the heatwave.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue also issued advice as the temperatures soared.

A yellow warning of thunderstorms has now been issued for tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday), with heavy showers and storms expected to bring disruption as the day progresses, but temperatures are set to cool to around 25°C tomorrow.

