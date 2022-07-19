Coningsby records UK's hottest temperature today

According to the Met Office, Coningsby recorded a maximum temperature of 49.3°C – the hottest recorded in the UK today – comfortably beating the UK's previous national record of 38.7°C.

The heat today has seen Lincolnshire County Council deploy their hot weather gritter ‘Spreaddie Mercury’ near Louth to prevent road surfaces melting in the heatwave.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue also issued advice as the temperatures soared.