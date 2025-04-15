Watch the Met Office’s video forecast for the week ahead, which includes an outlook for Easter weekend.

The Met Office has said the forecast for Good Friday and Easter weekend will become clearer in the coming days, but that temperatures are likely to be around average for the time of year - with potentially unsettled days, dry interludes, and chilly nights.

Met Office’s long rage forecast

Mainly unsettled conditions are likely across the UK at the start of this period. Showers or longer spells of rain are probable across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds. Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud. Temperatures will generally be near average. Next week, a similar pattern is likely at first, with unsettled conditions at times and a risk of some heavy rain or showers. Later next week and into the following week, settled weather is expected to become more prevalent, with more in the way of dry, sunny weather developing. Temperatures will probably be around or slightly above average.