Extra flash flooding support call

Coun Colin Davie. Photo: James Turner

A senior county councillor has urged the government to provide more support after Lincolnshire experienced severe flooding.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Lincolnshire County Council’s executive meeting on Tuesday (January 7), Coun Colin Davie, portfolio holder for economic development, environment, and planning, called for stronger government action on floodwater management. The county faced two inches of rainfall within two hours, leading to significant disruption.

A major incident was declared on Monday by the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum, following similar action in Leicestershire and Rutland after a day of heavy rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 150 homes are believed have suffered internal flooding, with the number expected to rise.

Coun Davie acknowledged that the floods were unpredicted, leaving many “caught off guard”. He later criticised the focus on long-term climate goals, specifically the UK’s net zero by 2050 target, arguing that immediate challenges must take priority.

“The government cannot keep on saying we have to spend billions of pounds on building pylons, more solar farms, and wind farms to combat climate change,” he stated.

“Climate change is here and now as far as the people of Lincolnshire are concerned. They should be putting in money today to help address some of these challenges on the ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also claimed that the Environment Agency (EA) currently has a £38 million shortfall in funding, with it expected to grow even larger after Monday’s events.

The Conservative councillor added: “It is quite clear to me, the Environment Agency is not funded in the way they need to be to deal with this emergency on the ground, not just in Lincolnshire but nationally.

“We know they have a £38 million shortfall just in terms of funding to repair their assets after Storms Babet and Henk. I suspect there will be an even bigger bill after yesterday.

“My residents and the people of Lincolnshire deserve better from this government and this is an issue they now control, they are the decision-makers and they need to make some damn decisions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs outlined plans to reassess the funding formula for flood defences. A consultation is expected this year to ensure flood defence funding delivers the greatest impact and addresses the challenges faced by businesses and rural and coastal communities.

They said: “Flooding is devastating for the people, communities and livelihoods it impacts, and our thoughts are with everyone affected.

“This government inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record and that’s why we have committed £2.4 billion over the next two years to bolster the nation’s resilience, by maintaining, repairing and building flood defences.”