Watch the Met Office’s latest video forecast, as thunderstorms are expected.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are forecast to surge in the UK this week, with thunderstorms also expected.

The Met Office forecasts that by the afternoon of June 10 there will be spells of sunshine across much of the country. The south and west will be the cloudiest locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June 11 is expected to be a largely fine and dry day for much of the UK, with just the southwest of England, Northern Ireland and western Wales perhaps under cloud, where heavy, thundery showers will move in through the evening and overnight from the southwest.

It's going to be a washout weekend here in London as the Met Office issues a thunderstorm warning | Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Some western areas could see 20-40mm of rain over just a few hours as intense downpours move through to the northeast, with frequent lightning for some.

Mike Silverstone, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “After largely benign weather early in the week, some intense, thundery showers will move in on Wednesday evening. These thunderstorms are being triggered by some warm, humid air that is moving into the UK from the south. The intense rainfall could see 20-40mm accumulating over just a few hours, which could cause some disruption. While there are no severe weather warnings issued at the moment, it is possible thunderstorm warnings may be issued this week.”

The thunderstorms and a wider area of showers will move north and east through June 12, leaving more settled weather for a time through June 13 for most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, another band of thunderstorms moves in again from the south-west later on June 13, bringing further intense rainfall into the early hours of Saturday.

Heatwave thresholds could be reached

Mike said: “As temperatures rise this week, it is possible heatwave thresholds could be reached in some parts of the UK, particularly the northwest Midlands, northwest England and northeast Wales, however it is very dependent on cloud cover later this week, so it is not a certainty.

“This warm spell will feel different to the fine weather we experienced in May as the humidity will be much higher, making it feel more uncomfortable. Additionally, while in May the nights were still fairly cool, overnight temperatures this week are forecast to remain fairly warm, which can disrupt people’s sleep.”

What is changeable weather?

Changeable weather is when the weather oscillates abruptly between different conditions, before one type of weather begins to dominate.

Met Office UK 5 day weather forecast

June 10 day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low cloud and patchy light rain across the south this morning, will become restricted to the far south during the afternoon. Otherwise increasing amounts of sunshine developing throughout today with morning showers tending to die out. Feeling warmer for many.

June 10 night

Dry for most tonight with variable cloud and clear spells. The clearest skies in the north, where it will turn chilly. Mild in the south though with some patchy fog.

June 11

Morning low cloud across the south will burn away to leave a largely dry and sunny day for many, with a few showers in the west. Widely very warm.

June 12 to June 14

Very warm and humid on Thursday and Friday with the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours developing. Further heavy rain possible on Saturday, but feeling fresher from the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.