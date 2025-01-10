Plans for new, 2,400 acre solar farm announced in countryside near Welbourn

New plans for Leoda Solar Farm, near Leadenham. Credit: Telis Energy UK

A renewable energy developer has announced plans for a new solar farm which would be one of the biggest in Lincolnshire.

The Leoda Solar Farm would cover around 2,400 acres of farmland north-west of Leadenham in North Kesteven – the equivalent of 1,360 football pitches.

Developer Telis Energy UK says it would produce between 500 and 600MW.

This energy output means that the project is deemed ‘nationally significant’, and will be determined by Secretary of State for Energy rather than a local council.

The application would also include a battery system to store the energy generated.

Designs show the project occupying most of the countryside between the villages of Leadenham, Brant Broughton and Welbourn, close to the A17.

A six-week public consultation will begin on Thursday, January 23 for local community members and other interested parties, with another phase later in the year.

The project’s website says its plans are at an early stage and are subject to change.

Alex Herbert, the project’s Head of Planning, said “As the UK continues its transition towards renewable energy, projects like Leoda Solar Farm are vital.

“This project not only supports national goals for net zero emissions but also provides a significant opportunity to invest in our environment, health, and local communities.

“We are committed to working closely with stakeholders and residents over the coming months to develop a project that benefits both the region and the country as a whole.”

The project is the seventh ‘nationally significant’ solar farm in Lincolnshire – four of them already in North Kesteven – which local leaders say is an unfair burden on the county.

Residents have also raised concerns about the loss of food-producing farmland and the natural countryside.

Find more information or send feedback on the project’s website.