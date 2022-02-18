Police warn against travelling in Lincolnshire as roads affected by standing water and rivers rise due to Storm Eunice

Horncastle PCSO Nigel Wass said it was a wet ride in to work at the police office this morning. Photo: Nigel Wass

Horncastle, Spilsby & Woodhall Spa Police tweeted at 7.43AM via social media: "Good morning Lincolnshire - a lot of standing water already on the roads and the rivers in Horncastle are already running high Stay Safe."

The Met Office have issued an Amber alert for Storm Eunice today in Lincolnshire. With this in Mind Jubilee Park at Woodhall Spa are strongly advising people not to travel to the park for all but essential travel. "Our children's play park is closed throughout today," said a spokesman.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police added: "So far, no reports of any issues but there is standing water in places on the roads. If out and about please drive to the conditions and give yourself an extra bit of time to arrive. Better to arrive late, than not at all."

Brylaine Travel has announced all its bus services have been stood down for today. They stated: "Our rural routes show wind speeds of 60-80+mph from 6am to 6pm. For this reason we have considered the risk to passengers, drivers, other road users and have concluded to stand down.