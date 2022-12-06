Preparations are being made for a ‘severe weather emergency’ as an icy blast hits North Kesteven according to council and police officials.

North Kesteven District Council’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocols are set to come into force in the district for more than three consecutive nights from this Wednesday (December 7) as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.

If you are concerned about any person within the district, particularly those who are homeless, you are urged to call 01529 414155 and ask to speak with the Housing Options Team or email [email protected] for emergency support and assistance.

The SWEP is triggered when the temperature is forecast to fall to zero degrees or below for three or more consecutive days.It is in addition to ongoing support for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness, including coordinated work and support on homelessness together with various partners in Lincolnshire through the Change 4 Lincs scheme.