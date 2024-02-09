Register
Road closures across Lincolnshire due to excess surface water

After two days of near-continuous rain, Lincolnshire highways officials have had to close several roads in the county due to excess surface water.
In addition to the closure at Short Ferry, near Lincoln, because of rising water levels, some others in the county are also being shut off for safety reasons because of flooding.

They are: Carlby Road in Greatford, Allington Road, Sedgebrook and the B1394 between Heckington and Swaton.

Somerford Road through Braceborough up to Wilsthorpe has also been closed.

For more information, go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks

