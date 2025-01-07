Sleaford area villagers counting the cost of flooding again

After heavy rains and snowfall on Sunday and Monday, there were multiple reports of roads blocked and properties flooded.

Residents still recovering from Storm Babet in October 2023, were again faced with mopping up and rebuilding as rainwater flowed into West Street and High Street in Pointon, Swaton Lane in Swaton, Threekingham, Billingborough, Horbling and Ruskington.

The A15 was impassable around Folkingham and the A15 at Leasingham was closed.

In Ruskington, homes in Manor Street were left marooned after the Beck overtopped, flooding gardens, and Fairfield Community Farm, near Ruskington was also flooded.

Phoenix and David Graham had barely moved back in after living in a caravan on the drive of their Manor Street bungalow for mor than a year after being flooded during Storm Babet. But building materials were left floating in the garden where they had been busy flood proofing by raising the floor indoors and creating an attic bedroom. Luckily the water did not get inside. But, stepping outside, they were wading around in Wellingtons and their cars were partially submerged.

Phoenix said: “The back and front gardens have completely gone as the Beck is right next to the property.

“We moved back in on December 23 and have been camping indoors.”

She said she had hoped that the authorities had made improvements to prevent further flooding. She said: “It is absolutely heartbreaking, I am so angry and frustrated. The Beck and the whole network around the country needs dredging by the Environment Agency. But we have been to so many council meetings where we have been told they cannot dredge the Beck or put walls up because you will cause flooding for people further down. But we are in the firing line too.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said a field team had already been out to Ruskington Beck to ensure that there were no blockages.

They added they are committed to working with residents on ways the area can become more flood resilient. In the last year they have engaged with the residents, attended a Parish Council in March and in July went door to door speaking with residents about signing up for free flood warnings.

They said: “Also, in April we sent our Flood Mobile to the village, so residents could see the types of flood resilience measures available.”

They insisted dredging is an important part of their maintenance programme, but said in many cases, is not the best long term solution as rivers can quickly silt-up and can even increase flood risk and erosion, and may still not provide enough capacity in extreme events.

A total of 194 properties have been flooded so far in the county and despite receding water levels, this number could still rise.

EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service) declared a critical incident at 6pm yesterday due to the number of calls they were receiving. A Lincolnshireshire Resilience Forum official stated: “The picture has significantly improved and crews are not currently being affected by flood water.”

Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Insp Gary Brockie said: “Although the situation is improving, there are some key risks that we need to monitor over the next couple of hours before we can confidently downgrade from a major incident.

“Teams from the Police, Fire and Rescue, Lincolnshire County Council, the Environment Agency and District councils are out in our communities working hard to keep residents safe and we would urge people to monitor the relevant websites for updates and to heed advice where required.”

1 . 20250106_085226.jpg The Folkingham to Billingborough road was flooded in several places. Photo: AH Photo: AH

2 . 20250106_100319.jpg Villagers trying to get through floodwaters on Manor Street, Ruskington. Photo: AH Photo: AH

3 . threekingham floods.jpg Threekingham villagers awoke to flooding too. Photo: Steve Ingham Photo: Steve Ingham