Storm Bebet causing flooding to homes near Sleaford and rail services cancelled

Firefighters have been pumping out homes at Holdingham, Sleaford after rainwater caused a nearby stream to overflow.

Water running off the fields has swollen the Holdingham Field Beck causing it to flood Holdingham Lane which runs beside it.

Local North Kesteven district and Sleaford town councillor for Holdingham Ward, Robert Oates, told the Sleaford Standard: “Holdingham Lane has become a river and the old cottage on the roundabout has water running into the ground floor and the level is still rising.

Coun Oates said: “Within minutes Holdingham Lane was turned into a river of fast flowing water knee deep and it was risky for residents to try to leave their homes. I went to check on houses in Holdingham Lane and discovered that Orchard Cottage by the roundabout already had water in the ground floor. I advised the homeowners to call 999 and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service to see if they could help pump out the property."

Flooding on Holdingham Lane, Sleaford. Photo: Robert Oates

The fire service was called and a crew has begun pumping out water from the cottage into nearby drains.

Coun Oates said: "I then went further down the streets beside the Beck to warn residents of properties at risk.

“I next reported the incident to the County Council Floodline and they said that they would monitor the situation but they had a limited amount of sandbags for residents in imminent danger of flooding. I also reported the incident to the Upper Witham Internal Drainage Board who said that their pumps were working flat out to try to reduce the water levels in the drainage dykes, but that the main rivers were full and struggling to take water from the dykes. However, the IDB would monitor the situation in case it got worse.

“The Met Office is reporting that the rain should cease soon but it is still pouring down here at Holdingham at midday. I am now going out again to check on the water levels in case more residents need to be alerted.”

Firefighters working to pump out the flooded cottage at Holdingham.

Other areas were receiving flood warnings, with standing water making the A15 north of Sleaford near Leasingham partially flooded and difficult to pass.

The excess water was also overwhelming drains on Washdyke Lane in Leasingham, gushing out of the manhole covers in fountains.

The wet weather generated by Storm Bebet has also impacted rail services today.

East Midlands Railway has reported the line has been closed between Grantham and Skegness in both directions due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Allington and Ancaster. Services will be disrupted “until further notice”.

Floodwaters at the cottage on Holdingham Lane. Photo: Robert Oates

There is also now a tree on the line closing the Lincoln-Grimsby route, until it can be be removed by engineers.

An EMR statement said: “Network Rail are sending staff to the flooding to try to reduce the water level. Given the ongoing heavy rainfall, we do expect this disruption to continue all day.

We currently have no estimate for when the water level will reduce enough to allow trains to run. At this time, we expect the disruption to continue for the rest of the day.