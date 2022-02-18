Storm Eunice: Gallery of destruction as high winds wreak havoc on county’s roads

There have been reports of power cuts across Lincolnshire including in the following areas: Fulbeck, Langrick, Alford, Friskney, Sibsey, Carrington, Kirton, Pinchbeck, Holbeach and Long Sutton.

Power should be restored by 8pm, says Western Power Distribution.

Lincolnshire County Council Highways team said they will also be out tonight, particularly in the east of the county, gritting and will monitor all routes overnight.

Undefined: twitter

They advised motorists to drive safely due to storm debris.

Network Rail in the East Midlands have stated that to ensure that engineers can clear the lines of obstructions and check the route in full, no trains will be going east of Nottingham into Lincolnshire for the rest of the day.

Our photographer David Dawson has been out and about in the area today capturing some of the damage done by Storm Eunice, pictured in this gallery. Please send in your photos of storm damage and flooding it has caused locally, via facebook or email to: [email protected]

1. Overturned lorry at South Kyme in the high winds of Storm Eunice. EMN-220218-181737001 Photo: Midlands

2. Overturned lorry at South Kyme in the high winds of Storm Eunice. EMN-220218-181753001 Photo: Midlands

3. NKDC rubbish collectors were instructed to lay down emptied bins on their rounds today, such as here at Scopwick. EMN-220218-155228001 Photo: Midlands

4. NKDC rubbish collectors were instructed to lay down emptied bins on their rounds today, such as here at Metheringham EMN-220218-155246001 Photo: Midlands