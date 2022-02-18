Storm Eunice: visitor attractions closed in North Kesteven due to weather warnings

A rag rug making workshop at Mrs Smith's Cottage in Navenby was cancelled today due to the high winds and weather warning, for the safety of staff and visitors. Activities are being offered online.

They stated: "Our priority at this time is to keep our workforce and visitors safe. Many thanks for your understanding."

These include Cogglesford Mill and Navigation House in Sleaford, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre and Mrs Smith's Cottage in Navenby.

This has meant some half term activities and workshops have had to be postponed, such as a rag rug making workshop at Mrs Smith's Cottage.

Mrs Smith's Cottage at Navenby messaged via its social media channels that throughout the day they will be tweeting activities you can have a go at from home instead.

They said: "Our website has some wonderful family activities, including playground games, fun animation, and recipes to try! https://mrssmithscottage.com/learn/the-digital-cottage/ "

The first activity they highlighted was: "It's #NationalNestBoxWeek! Check out our Mrs Smith's Cottage Nest Box Tutorial to find out how to make a nest box from recycled materials https://youtu.be/iKhin5Kir7wCogglesford Mill stated they will reopen on Saturday 12-4pm for visitors.

North Kesteven District Council is asking customers to collect their bins straight back once they have been emptied today (Friday) if at all possible, due to the strong winds from Storm Eunice.

Customers are also advised to be aware that during today's collections the refuse team will be laying bins down after emptying as per usual protocol in such conditions, taking care wherever possible while doing so around driveways, roadsides and so on.